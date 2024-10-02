American Aquarium on their latest album, 'Fear of Standing Still'

Come for the condiment talk, stay for the critical examination of toxic masculinity. Today on World Cafe, we've got a fascinating conversation with BJ Barham of American Aquarium. The Duke's Mayo-loving, NC State diehard has fronted the alt-country band from Raleigh for almost two decades.

Their latest record, produced by Shooter Jennings, is called The Fear of Standing Still. It sees Barham turning 40 and balancing a life of making rock music while raising a family. The album also looks outward, tackling the complexity of Southern identity, generational trauma and political issues like reproductive rights.

Set List

"Cherokee Purples"

"Crier"

"The Getting Home"

