Paris Paloma on her debut album, 'Cacophony'

The first song Paris Paloma ever recorded in a studio was "labour." It's a song that rails against gender inequality, pointing out the disparity between men and women. The response to the song was not muted. It quickly became a massive viral sensation on TikTok.

Paloma, who grew up in Derbyshire, England, wanted to be a writer when she was younger, so it's not a surprise that her debut album, Cacophony, is quite literary. The record takes loose inspiration from Joseph Campbell's thoughts on the hero's journey. In this session, Paloma talks about her own journey from writing to musical performer.

Set List

"last woman on earth"

"the warmth"

"labour"

