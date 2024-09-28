David Gilmour on his latest album, 'Luck and Strange'

David Gilmour calls his latest album, Luck and Strange, the best thing he's made since The Dark Side of the Moon. That's no faint praise.

In this session, the Pink Floyd guitarist and songwriter talks about why recording the album was such a joy; working with his family again, including his wife, Polly Sampson, and his daughter Romani; and why he intentionally sought out a producer who wouldn't get hung up on his legacy with Pink Floyd.

Set List

"Luck and Strange"

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Between Two Points"

"Sings"

