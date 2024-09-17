© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Burlington Baroque Festival

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Burlington Baroque
courtesy of the artist
Burlington Baroque

The first-ever Burlington (VT) Baroque Festival is taking place from September 26-29, 2024! What a great opportunity to enjoy the artistry of dozens of musicians from Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Rochester, Cleveland, Chile, France, Spain, Bolivia, and all across Vermont, performing twelve masterworks by seven composers.

Burlington Baroque was founded and is led by Eric Milnes. Today's Beautiful Music features a "highlight reel" of the upcoming festival, featuring Ensemble L'Harmonie des saisons.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona