Beautiful Music NOW - Burlington Baroque Festival

The first-ever Burlington (VT) Baroque Festival is taking place from September 26-29, 2024! What a great opportunity to enjoy the artistry of dozens of musicians from Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Rochester, Cleveland, Chile, France, Spain, Bolivia, and all across Vermont, performing twelve masterworks by seven composers.

Burlington Baroque was founded and is led by Eric Milnes. Today's Beautiful Music features a "highlight reel" of the upcoming festival, featuring Ensemble L'Harmonie des saisons.