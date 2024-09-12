Vibrant Young Guitarist & Heavenly Harp

Philadelphia Orchestra's Principal Bassist Joseph Conyers is back as co-host as we meet a bright teen harpist whose commitment to her instrument is so strong she commutes weekly from Virginia to New York for lessons and a vibrant 12-year-old guitarist plays a fiery work by Roland Dyens and talks about his love for fishing, movies, and performing with his sisters. Peter Dugan and Joseph Conyers open the program with a moving interpretation of Florence Price's Adoration.

