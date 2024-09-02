© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Do you remember?

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
YouTube

The genre of music called bardcore features medieval-style covers of popular music. They are clever and fun, and I love them. So today's Beautiful Music is the bardcore version of the Earth Wind and Fire song SEPTEMBER.

You can also get an insider's view of the keyboard part of the song by former member of Earth Wind and Fire (and my friend & college classmate) Mo Pleasure. He demonstrates how he played the song, and how to build a riff that makes people dance!
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona