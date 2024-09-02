Beautiful Music NOW - Do you remember?

The genre of music called bardcore features medieval-style covers of popular music. They are clever and fun, and I love them. So today's Beautiful Music is the bardcore version of the Earth Wind and Fire song SEPTEMBER.

You can also get an insider's view of the keyboard part of the song by former member of Earth Wind and Fire (and my friend & college classmate) Mo Pleasure. He demonstrates how he played the song, and how to build a riff that makes people dance!