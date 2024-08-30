© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - cornet à bouquin

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:11 AM EDT
YouTube

There's a good chance that you're unfamiliar with an instrument called "cornet à bouquin." It's a wind instrument that originated in the early 16th century. It resembles a long, slightly curved recorder, and it is played with a mouthpiece similar to the type used for a brass instrument. Its sound is unique!

Today's Beautiful Music features Adrien Mabire playing cornet à bouquin with soprano Violaine Le Chenadec. Their outdoor performance of O come sei gentile by Claudio Monteverdi took place on the grounds of Festival Dans les Jardins de William Christie, which is going on this week in Thiré, France.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona