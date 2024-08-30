Beautiful Music NOW - cornet à bouquin

There's a good chance that you're unfamiliar with an instrument called "cornet à bouquin." It's a wind instrument that originated in the early 16th century. It resembles a long, slightly curved recorder, and it is played with a mouthpiece similar to the type used for a brass instrument. Its sound is unique!

Today's Beautiful Music features Adrien Mabire playing cornet à bouquin with soprano Violaine Le Chenadec. Their outdoor performance of O come sei gentile by Claudio Monteverdi took place on the grounds of Festival Dans les Jardins de William Christie, which is going on this week in Thiré, France.