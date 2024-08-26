© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Peter Schickele

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
PDQ Bach

The late Peter Schickele was a composer who is often known better for his alter-ego -- PDQ Bach. The fictional composer's biography included being born on April 1, 1742 -- the 21st of Johann's 20 children, the youngest and oddest of Johann Sebastian’s 20-odd children. But Peter Schickele also had a significant body of work as a wonderful "legitimate" composer.

Today's Beautiful Music is his SERENADE FOR THREE for clarinet, violin, and piano played by Prima Trio.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona