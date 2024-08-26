Beautiful Music NOW - Peter Schickele

The late Peter Schickele was a composer who is often known better for his alter-ego -- PDQ Bach. The fictional composer's biography included being born on April 1, 1742 -- the 21st of Johann's 20 children, the youngest and oddest of Johann Sebastian’s 20-odd children. But Peter Schickele also had a significant body of work as a wonderful "legitimate" composer.

Today's Beautiful Music is his SERENADE FOR THREE for clarinet, violin, and piano played by Prima Trio.