Beautiful Music NOW - Eugenie Rocherolle

New Orleans native Eugenie Rocherolle is a composer, pianist, and teacher who earned her BA in music at Newcomb College of Tulane University. She spent her Junior Year of college in Paris where she had a class with renowned composition teacher Nadia Boulanger.

Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Eugenie Rocherolle's BLUES CONCERTO, featuring a young pianist and his teacher. from 2010. What makes this extra special is that the composer herself commented on the link! (Can you imagine how thrilling that must have been for this young musician to receive a compliment and encouragement from the composer?)