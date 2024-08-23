© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Eugenie Rocherolle

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:04 AM EDT
New Orleans native Eugenie Rocherolle is a composer, pianist, and teacher who earned her BA in music at Newcomb College of Tulane University. She spent her Junior Year of college in Paris where she had a class with renowned composition teacher Nadia Boulanger.

Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Eugenie Rocherolle's BLUES CONCERTO, featuring a young pianist and his teacher. from 2010. What makes this extra special is that the composer herself commented on the link! (Can you imagine how thrilling that must have been for this young musician to receive a compliment and encouragement from the composer?)
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
