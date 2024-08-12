Beautiful Music NOW - Early Music Festival Utrecht

The Early Music Festival Utrecht was founded in 1982, and features a variety of concerts, as well as various workshops and masterclasses, and brings in young talent from all over the world. The goal of the festival is to keep the adventure of early music alive.

Today's Beautiful Music is the Opening Concert from the 2023 Early Music Festival Utrecht. It's an immensely varied program and features the talents of Simon-Pierre Bestion leading La Tempête , with soprano Amélie Raison, alto Axelle Verner, tenor Edouard Monjanel, and bass baritone René Ramos Premier.