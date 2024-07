As the Paris Olympics continue, we're having a marathon listening tour of some of the numerous opera settings of Pietro Metastasio's libretto for THE OLYMPIAD. Today's Beautiful Music is Domenico Cimarosa's setting, performed by Christophe Rousset leading Les Talens Lyriques. It's from their recording released in May 2024.

You can also watch Christophe Rousset and Les Talens Lyriques during rehearsal.