Beautiful Music NOW - Olivia Warburton

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Born in the UK, soprano Olivia Warburton graduated from the Royal Academy of Music, London, and became a young artist at the Georg Solti Accademia and the Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar. The prize winner at the 1st International Haydn Competition in Vienna and Finalist in the 2022 Renata Tebaldi Competition, Olivia Warburton says that her career highlight was performing the title role in a new production of Grigori Frid’s Das Tagebuch der Anne Frank, for solo soprano and orchestra.

Today's Beautiful Music features her performance as a finalist in the Tebaldi Competition singing WHEN I AM LAID IN EARTH from Henry Purcell's opera DIDO AND AENEAS.
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
