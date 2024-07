Today's Beautiful Music is a deeply moving performance in Maastricht by a young Dutch trumpeter -- 13 year old Melissa Venema -- with André Rieu. They're performing IL SILENZIO by Nini Rosso and Guglielmo Brezza, a memorial piece commissioned by the Dutch and first played in 1965 on the 20th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands.

Melissa Venema is 29 years old now, and you can also see her performing IL SILENZIO solo for some veterans in 2022.