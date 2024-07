Today's Beautiful Music features some talented young musicians performing chamber music by Johannes Brahms. This is a December 2021 performance of Brahms' Sextet #1 in Bb, composed in 1859–60 for pairs of violins, violas, and cellos.

Musicians:

Andres Caveda, Violin I

Giang Vo, Violin II

Sophia Scholch, Viola I

Alaina Farney, Viola II

Elmer Carter, Cello I

Landon Honolka, Bass (Cello II)