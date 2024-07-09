© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Jonian Ilias Kadesha

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Kaupo Kikkas
/
courtesy of the artist

Greek violinist Jonian Ilias Kadesha is forging a broad-based career playing chamber music with renowned musicians, as well as Trio Gaspard, which he co-founded. He is also collaborating internationally as a soloist & conductor with orchestras, and in 2017 he founded Caerus Chamber Ensemble, for which is is Artistic Director.

Today's Beautiful Music features Jonian Kadesha multi-tasking as conductor and soloist with the London Mozart Players performing the first movement of the Violin Concerto by Ludwig van Beethoven from a 2020 concert.
