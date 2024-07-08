© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Orchestra Simon Bolivar from Venezuela during a presentation at Sala Sao Paulo, Julio Prestes Cultural Complex, Sao Paulo - SP - Brazil.
Marcio De Assis
/
WikiCommons
Orchestra Simon Bolivar from Venezuela during a presentation at Sala Sao Paulo, Julio Prestes Cultural Complex, Sao Paulo - SP - Brazil.

El Sistema is a publicly financed music education program founded in Venezuela in 1975 by Venezuelan educator, musician, and activist José Antonio Abreu. Its motto is "Music for Social Change." One of El Sistema's most prominent advocates is Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, himself a product of El Sistema.

Today's Beautiful Music features the AH-MAZING Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, led by Gustavo Dudamel, playing Dmitri Shostakovich's SYMPHONY #10.
