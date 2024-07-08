Beautiful Music NOW - Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela

El Sistema is a publicly financed music education program founded in Venezuela in 1975 by Venezuelan educator, musician, and activist José Antonio Abreu. Its motto is "Music for Social Change." One of El Sistema's most prominent advocates is Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, himself a product of El Sistema.

Today's Beautiful Music features the AH-MAZING Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, led by Gustavo Dudamel, playing Dmitri Shostakovich's SYMPHONY #10.