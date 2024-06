It's June 19th ... Juneteenth. Despite Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, it took until June 19, 1865 for the last enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas to learn that they had been freed.

Today's Beautiful Music is the luminous artistry of Leontyne Price with Rust College Choir singing I WISH I KNEW HOW IT WOULD FEEL TO BE FREE.