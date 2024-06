Harpsichordist Andrew Appel took notice of the sound of the harpsichord when he heard recordings of Johann Sebastian Bach's Violin Sonatas with Wanda Landowska.

Today's Beautiful Music is an at-home solo harpsichord performance by Andrew Appel from October 2020 of music by Louis Couperin, Johann Jakob Froberger, Georg Böhm,, J. C. F. Fischer, and J. S. Bach.