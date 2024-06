In 1968, Wendy Carlos released SWITCHED-ON BACH, a collection of music by Johann Sebastian Bach played on the Moog synthesizer. The multiple Grammy award-winning album introduced people to the synthesizer AND to classical music.

Today's Beautiful Music features selections from SWITCHED-ON BACH.

You can also use the link below to a 1989 BBC interview with Wendy Carlos about the technology and approach to making music on a synthesizer.