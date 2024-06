On the next Echoes, new music by harpist Mary Lattimore and multi-instrumentalist, Walt McClement. They create a dreamy, improvised flow on their album Rain on the Road. We’ll also hear Parra for Cuva, a German electronic artist who has a bit of a Latin feel to his downtempo music on the album, Mimose. It's all on Echoes, Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.