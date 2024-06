Recently, the dynamic young conductor Klaus Mäkelä became Music Director-Designate of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and will begin his tenure with the 2027-28 season. The 28 year old Finnish conductor and cellist has also been Chief Conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic since their 2020-21 season, and they are providing today's Beautiful Music. This is their performance of Jean-Baptiste Lully's MARCHE POUR LA CEREMONIE DES TURCS.