Music Interview: Fairfield County Chorale present music by Brahms and Florence Price

The Fairfield County Chorale wraps up their season with Brahms' German Requiem and Florence Price's moving setting of Vachel Lindsey's poem Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight on Sunday, June 2nd at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Music Director of the Chorale, David Rosenmeyer, talks with Kate about the emotional experience hearing these two works will provide, and the excitement of sharing Price's recently discovered work with the audience.