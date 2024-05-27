© 2024 WSHU
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Fairfield County Chorale present music by Brahms and Florence Price

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 27, 2024 at 12:55 PM EDT
The Fairfield County Chorale wraps up their season with Brahms' German Requiem and Florence Price's moving setting of Vachel Lindsey's poem Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight on Sunday, June 2nd at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Music Director of the Chorale, David Rosenmeyer, talks with Kate about the emotional experience hearing these two works will provide, and the excitement of sharing Price's recently discovered work with the audience.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
