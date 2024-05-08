Beautiful Music NOW - USC Thornton Chamber Singers

Today's Beautiful Music features some talented young singers. The USC Thornton Chamber Singers perform BATTER MY HEART by Richard Nance. The choral work is based a poem by English poet John Donne (1572-1631), one of his 19 Holy Sonnets.

The award-winning American composer has written music for the choirs of Pacific Lutheran University (where he was once on the faculty,) his Alma Mater Arizona State University, and various high school and church choirs.