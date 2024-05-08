© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - USC Thornton Chamber Singers

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Today's Beautiful Music features some talented young singers. The USC Thornton Chamber Singers perform BATTER MY HEART by Richard Nance. The choral work is based a poem by English poet John Donne (1572-1631), one of his 19 Holy Sonnets.

The award-winning American composer has written music for the choirs of Pacific Lutheran University (where he was once on the faculty,) his Alma Mater Arizona State University, and various high school and church choirs.
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
