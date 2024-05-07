Beautiful Music NOW - Marcelle Soulage

Composer Marcelle Soulage lived from 1894--1970, and sometimes used the pen name Marc Sauval. Her French parents lived in Peru when she was born, but moved back to France when Marcelle was 4 years old. At 5 she started her piano lessons, which eventually led to her studying with the legendary teacher Nadia Boulanger.

Today's Beautiful Music is the Sonata in a minor for Viola and Piano, composed in 1919 by Marcelle Soulage. This concert performance from September 2022 at the University of North Texas College of Music's Voertman Recital Hall features violist Daphne Gerling and pianist Tomoko Kashiwagi.