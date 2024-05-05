Beautiful Music NOW - Manuel de Zumaya

Today's Beautiful Music features a wonderful and important Mexican composer from the baroque era: Manuel de Zumaya. He was a church musician who worked as a Chapelmaster in Mexico City, and traveled abroad, bringing back some European influences. Use the link below to learn more about Manuel de Zumaya's life and career.

This June 2023 performance of Manuel de Zumaya's 1725 villancico LA BELLA INCORRUPTA is sung by Zenith Ensemble with select Monadnock Region Singers in Keene, NH, led by Matthew Leese.