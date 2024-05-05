© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Manuel de Zumaya

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 5, 2024 at 9:46 AM EDT
youtube

Today's Beautiful Music features a wonderful and important Mexican composer from the baroque era: Manuel de Zumaya. He was a church musician who worked as a Chapelmaster in Mexico City, and traveled abroad, bringing back some European influences. Use the link below to learn more about Manuel de Zumaya's life and career.

This June 2023 performance of Manuel de Zumaya's 1725 villancico LA BELLA INCORRUPTA is sung by Zenith Ensemble with select Monadnock Region Singers in Keene, NH, led by Matthew Leese.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona