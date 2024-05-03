Beautiful Music NOW - Raphaël Feuillâtre

Raphaël Feuillâtre is a young French guitarist who plays with ease, elegance, and finesse. His many awards include winning the 2018 Guitar Foundation of America competition and ADAMI’s Classical Revelation 2021.

According to his website, "Driven by a desire to pass on his passion for music and the guitar, " ... Raphaël teaches at the Pont Supérieur - Bretagne and is co-founder of the Lille Guitar Academy, a summer academy for guitarists. Students from all over the world receive his guidance at masterclasses given at the San Francisco Conservatory, the Manhattan School in New York and the Haute École de Musique in Geneva. He is also involved in projects to raise awareness of the arts, particularly following a tour in the USA during which he took part in several activities in schools and prisons."

Today's Beautiful Music features Raphaël Feuillâtre playing LES CYCLOPES by French baroque composer Jean-Philippe Rameau.