Austrian musician Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957) fled Europe to the United States in 1938, and pursued a wildly successful career as a composer of mainly film music. The Academy Award-winning musician was a child prodigy who composed his first opera at age 11.

Today's Beautiful Music is Korngold's 1941 composition -- his PASSOVER PSALM OP.30 -- performed by Munich Radio Orchestra conducted by Marcello Viotti.