Beautiful Music NOW - Sara Bareilles

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Today's Beautiful Music has a co-curator -- Sunday Baroque producer (and my longtime friend) Julie Freddino! Julie is a self-professed super-fan of American singer, songwriter, and actress Sara Bareilles. (and thanks to Julie, I'm now a fan, too) She recommended a song she comes back to over and over when she needs a pick-me-up, and we hope it does the same for you.

This is Sara Bareilles with singer-songwriter Ben Folds, composer/violinist/singer Caroline Shaw, and the National Symphony Orchestra performing Once Upon Another Time (arranged by Rob Moose) from a 2018 Kennedy Center performance. Enjoy. (and thanks, Julie!)
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
