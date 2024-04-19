Beautiful Music NOW - Sara Bareilles

Today's Beautiful Music has a co-curator -- Sunday Baroque producer (and my longtime friend) Julie Freddino! Julie is a self-professed super-fan of American singer, songwriter, and actress Sara Bareilles. (and thanks to Julie, I'm now a fan, too) She recommended a song she comes back to over and over when she needs a pick-me-up, and we hope it does the same for you.

This is Sara Bareilles with singer-songwriter Ben Folds, composer/violinist/singer Caroline Shaw, and the National Symphony Orchestra performing Once Upon Another Time (arranged by Rob Moose) from a 2018 Kennedy Center performance. Enjoy. (and thanks, Julie!)