Songs to make you laugh, with 'Weird Al' Yankovic
"Weird Al" Yankovic helps curate a mix of some of the funniest songs of all time, from classics like Tom Lehrer's "The Elements," to more fringe discoveries from The Hazzards, Tonio K. and more.
Since April is National Humor Month, it seemed only fitting to play a mix of some of the funniest songs of all time; and who better to help put that mix together than "Weird Al Yankovic?"
On this week's show, the comedian and song-spoofer-extraordinaire joins host Robin Hilton and NPR's Stephen Thompson to share classics like Tom Lehrer's "The Elements" to more fringe discoveries like "Just A Temp" by The Hazzards, "Going to Pasadena" from Fun With Animals and more.
Featured artists and songs:
1. Tonio K: "H-A-T-R-E-D"
2. Robbie Fulks: "Fountains of Wayne Hotline"
3. Tenacious D: "Tribute"
4. Spike Jones: "Der Fuehrer's Face"
5. Bill Oddie: "BLIMPHT"
6. The Hazzards: "Just A Temp"
7. Garfunkel and Oates: "Google"
8. Tom Lehrer: "The Elements"
9. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park & Busy Philipps: "Famous 5eva"
10. Flight of the Conchords: "Hiphopopotamus Vs. Rhymenocerous (Featuring Rhymenocerous And The Hiphopapoatumus)"
11. Shel Silverstein: "Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout Would Not Take The Garbage Out"
12. Weird Al: "One More Minute"
13. Weird Al: "The Saga Continues"
14. Bad Lip Reading: "Seagulls! (Stop It Now)"
15. Fun With Animals: "Goin' To Pasadena"
16. Spinal Tap: "Big Bottoms"
17. The Lonely Island: "Lazy Sunday"