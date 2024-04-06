Beautiful Music NOW - Sawney Freeman

A big story recently featured Sawney Freeman, a once-enslaved man who was a talented musician. Sawney Freeman is believed to have been the first published Black composer in America. His compositions were stored in Trinity College's Watkinson Library for centuries, and only recently re-explored. Today's Beautiful Music is a pair of articles about Sawney Freeman.

Musicians recently met in New Canaan and Freeman's compositions were performed and recorded.

https://www.npr.org/podcasts/1238917114/music-by-sawney-freeman