Beautiful Music NOW - Sawney Freeman

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 6, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Jonathan Frelix and Ilmar Gavilán
Connecticut Public
Jonathan Frelix and Ilmar Gavilán

A big story recently featured Sawney Freeman, a once-enslaved man who was a talented musician. Sawney Freeman is believed to have been the first published Black composer in America. His compositions were stored in Trinity College's Watkinson Library for centuries, and only recently re-explored. Today's Beautiful Music is a pair of articles about Sawney Freeman.

Musicians recently met in New Canaan and Freeman's compositions were performed and recorded.

https://www.npr.org/podcasts/1238917114/music-by-sawney-freeman
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
