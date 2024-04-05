Beautiful Music NOW - Klaus Mäkelä

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Cellist Klaus Mäkelä was born into a family of musicians and performers, and started conducting at age 12. His mother is a pianist, his father is a cellist, his grandfather plays violin and viola, and his sister is a professional ballet dancer.

The Helsinki native is Chief Conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic, Music Director of the Paris Orchestra, and Artistic Partner and Chief Conductor-designate of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam. And as of last week, the 28 year old musician is also Music Director-designate of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, making him the youngest person ever to hold that job in the orchestra’s 133-years.

Klaus Mäkelä will begin his tenure with the CSO in 2027, and today's Beautiful Music features him leading Oslo Philharmonic playing Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony #9.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
