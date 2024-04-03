Beautiful Music NOW - Poetry

April is National Poetry Month, an opportunity to celebrate the importance of poetry in our culture. Today's Beautiful Music is a composition for Woodwind quintet, String quartet, Jazz trio and Orator. The fusion of music was inspired by baroque era German composer and organist Johann Sebastian Bach and American jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer John Coltrane, with a reading by A.B. Spellman of his own poetry. The star-studded performance of PASSION FOR BACH AND COLTRANE also includes Imani Winds and Harlem Quartet.