Beautiful Music NOW - Poetry

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
April is National Poetry Month, an opportunity to celebrate the importance of poetry in our culture. Today's Beautiful Music is a composition for Woodwind quintet, String quartet, Jazz trio and Orator. The fusion of music was inspired by baroque era German composer and organist Johann Sebastian Bach and American jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer John Coltrane, with a reading by A.B. Spellman of his own poetry. The star-studded performance of PASSION FOR BACH AND COLTRANE also includes Imani Winds and Harlem Quartet.
Music Beautiful Music NOWPoetry
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
