Beautiful Music NOW - Angela Hewitt

Pianist Angela Hewitt has cultivated a reputation as an outstanding interpreter of music by Johann Sebastian Bach. The Canadian musician began recording Bach's major keyboard compositions in 1994, and complete the recording cycle in 2005.

In an interview with Jared Pearman for Magnifissance, Angela Hewitt spoke movingly about her relationship with Bach's music. Today's Beautiful Music features a Angela Hewitt's recital performance of Bach's Inventions and Sinfonias.