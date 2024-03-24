© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - Angela Hewitt

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 24, 2024
Angela Hewitt London 2016

Pianist Angela Hewitt has cultivated a reputation as an outstanding interpreter of music by Johann Sebastian Bach. The Canadian musician began recording Bach's major keyboard compositions in 1994, and complete the recording cycle in 2005.

In an interview with Jared Pearman for Magnifissance, Angela Hewitt spoke movingly about her relationship with Bach's music. Today's Beautiful Music features a Angela Hewitt's recital performance of Bach's Inventions and Sinfonias.
Women's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
