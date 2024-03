Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre was an outstanding Parisian keyboard virtuosa, singer, and composer who lived from 1665-1729. She was the first woman to compose an opera in France. Born into a family of musicians and instrument makers, she made a splash as a child prodigy musician playing for France's King Louis XIV. Today's Beautiful Music is her Harpsichord Suite in a minor #3 performed by Elizabeth Farr.