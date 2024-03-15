Beautiful Music NOW - the Ides of March

Beware the Ides of March! Today's Beautiful Music is a selection from George Frideric Handel's opera JULIUS CAESAR, sung by Danielle de Niese -- described by New York Times Magazine as “opera’s coolest soprano.” Here's a link to her website so you can learn more about the multi-talented musician as you listen to her perform V'ADORO, PUPILLE. This 2005 performance with William Christie and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment at the Glyndebourne Festival.