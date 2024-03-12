Beautiful Music NOW - Clara Schumann

Clara Wieck Schumann was a German musician -- a pianist, composer, and teacher who lived from 1819-1896. She started playing piano at age 5, and was a child prodigy. She and her husband Robert Schumann had 8 children, and she taught at Leipzig Conservatory, composed, and toured as a performer.

Today's Beautiful Music features pianist Lauma Skride with Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra playing Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto in a op.7. Clara Schumann herself premiered this Concerto on November 9, 1835 as soloist with the with the same orchestra, led by Felix Mendelssohn.