Beautiful Music NOW - Clara Schumann

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Clara Schumann circa 1850
Franz Hanfstaengl
/
public domain
Clara Schumann circa 1850

Clara Wieck Schumann was a German musician -- a pianist, composer, and teacher who lived from 1819-1896. She started playing piano at age 5, and was a child prodigy. She and her husband Robert Schumann had 8 children, and she taught at Leipzig Conservatory, composed, and toured as a performer.

Today's Beautiful Music features pianist Lauma Skride with Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra playing Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto in a op.7. Clara Schumann herself premiered this Concerto on November 9, 1835 as soloist with the with the same orchestra, led by Felix Mendelssohn.

