© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Jeri Lynne Johnson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 10, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

In 2008, Jeri Lynne Johnson founded Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra, and she remains its artistic director and conductor. She's made history in 2005 as the first Black woman to win an international conducting prize when she was awarded the Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship. Today's Beautiful Music features Jeri Lynne Johnson leading Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra from a 2009 concert playing the 4th movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony #8.

You can also use the link below to watch Jeri Lynne Johnson's TED Talk about how to bring classical music to the next generation.
Tags
Music Women's History MonthBeautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona