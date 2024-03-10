Beautiful Music NOW - Jeri Lynne Johnson

In 2008, Jeri Lynne Johnson founded Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra, and she remains its artistic director and conductor. She's made history in 2005 as the first Black woman to win an international conducting prize when she was awarded the Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship. Today's Beautiful Music features Jeri Lynne Johnson leading Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra from a 2009 concert playing the 4th movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony #8.

You can also use the link below to watch Jeri Lynne Johnson's TED Talk about how to bring classical music to the next generation.