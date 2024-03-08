Beautiful Music NOW - Joan Tower

Today is INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY! In honor of the occasion, today's Beautiful Music is by Joan Tower, a composer the New Yorker deemed, "...one of the most successful woman composers of all time." The Grammy-winning New York-born composer, conductor, and pianist's many notable compositions include her six FANFARES FOR THE UNCOMMON WOMAN. She wrote the first one in 1986, and modeled it after Aaron Copland's iconic FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN, using the same instrumentation.