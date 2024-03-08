Beautiful Music NOW - Joan Tower

© 2024 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Today is INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY! In honor of the occasion, today's Beautiful Music is by Joan Tower, a composer the New Yorker deemed, "...one of the most successful woman composers of all time." The Grammy-winning New York-born composer, conductor, and pianist's many notable compositions include her six FANFARES FOR THE UNCOMMON WOMAN. She wrote the first one in 1986, and modeled it after Aaron Copland's iconic FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN, using the same instrumentation.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
