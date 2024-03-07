Beautiful Music NOW - Tania León

Cuban American composer and conductor Tania León has a prolific output of chamber music, solo piano works, orchestral music, and more. Her orchestral work STRIDE -- a co-commission by commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and Oregon Symphony -- earned her the 2021 Pulitzer Prize, making Tania León the first African-American woman composer to win that award. Today's Beautiful Music is the aria OH YEMANJA (Mother's Prayer) from Tania León's opera SOURGE OF HYACINTHS featuring soprano Sequina DuBose, pianist Andrew Welch, and cellist Piano Pecos Singer.