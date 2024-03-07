© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Tania León

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Tania Léon conducts the Youth Orchestra LA in the premiere of her work Pa'lante at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
Craig Matthew/Courtesy of the artist
Tania Léon conducts the Youth Orchestra LA in the premiere of her work Pa'lante at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Cuban American composer and conductor Tania León has a prolific output of chamber music, solo piano works, orchestral music, and more. Her orchestral work STRIDE -- a co-commission by commissioned by the New York Philharmonic and Oregon Symphony -- earned her the 2021 Pulitzer Prize, making Tania León the first African-American woman composer to win that award. Today's Beautiful Music is the aria OH YEMANJA (Mother's Prayer) from Tania León's opera SOURGE OF HYACINTHS featuring soprano Sequina DuBose, pianist Andrew Welch, and cellist Piano Pecos Singer.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
