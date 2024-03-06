© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - pianist Lara Downes and composer Dobrinka Tabakova

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 6, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST

Today's Beautiful Music features two dynamos -- pianist Lara Downes and composer Dobrinka Tabakova. The American classical pianist is also the creator and host of the NPR Music series AMPLIFY, a prolific recording artist, and a sought-after collaborator. The Bulgarian composer was born in 1980, and at the tender age of 14 she won the Jean-Frederic Perrenoud Prize of the 4th International Competition of Music in Vienna. This is Lara Downes playing Dobrinka Tabakova's 2020 composition, SIMPLE PRAYER FOR COMPLEX TIMES.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWWomen's History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona