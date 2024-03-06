Beautiful Music NOW - pianist Lara Downes and composer Dobrinka Tabakova

Today's Beautiful Music features two dynamos -- pianist Lara Downes and composer Dobrinka Tabakova. The American classical pianist is also the creator and host of the NPR Music series AMPLIFY, a prolific recording artist, and a sought-after collaborator. The Bulgarian composer was born in 1980, and at the tender age of 14 she won the Jean-Frederic Perrenoud Prize of the 4th International Competition of Music in Vienna. This is Lara Downes playing Dobrinka Tabakova's 2020 composition, SIMPLE PRAYER FOR COMPLEX TIMES.