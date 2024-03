Minneapolis nativeSharon Isbin began her guitar studies at age 9 and eventually went on to study at Yale School of Music. Sharon Isbin is an in-demand soloist, and has commissioned more guitar concertos than any other guitarist. She founded the guitar department at The Juilliard School in New York in 1989, and remains its director. Today's Beautiful Music features a 1980 performance by Sharon Isbin of the Lute Suite in e by Johann Sebastian Bach.