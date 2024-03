As Principal Flute of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1952-1990, Doriot Anthony Dwyer was one of the first women to hold a principal seat in a major American orchestra. (She was a distant relative of suffragette Susan B. Anthony.) Today's Beautiful Music features Doriot Anthony Dwyer with pianist Jesus Maria Sanroma playing the Flute Sonata op. 94 by Sergei Prokofiev.

You can also use the links below to listen to an interview with Doriot Dwyer.