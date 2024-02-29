Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos and Valerie Bolling's 'Whitney and the Wolf' updates Prokofiev's classic

Whitney and the Wolf is a fresh version of Prokofiev's classic, created by Orchestra Lumosand children's author Valerie Bolling. The performance is the capstone of the orchestra's effort to get kids excited about making music, which included donating 1,400 recorders to Stamford, Connecticut's fourth graders. Kids will be on stage with members of the orchestra for a performance on March 5th at the Palace Stamford. Kate talks with Valerie and Anthony Parce of Orchestra Lumos about creating this relevant and accessible version of a well-loved work.