Beautiful Music NOW - William Eddins

Buffalo, NY native William Eddins is best known as a conductor. He was Music Director of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra from 2005-2017, Associate Conductor of Minnesota Orchestra, and Principal Guest Conductor of RTE National Symphony Orchestra.

William Eddins started in music with piano lessons as a 5 year old,, and went on to earn his piano performance degree at the Eastman School of Music. He has continued to perform as a pianist, and today's Beautiful Music features a performance he gave on February 25th.

