Beautiful Music NOW - William Eddins

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Nate Ryan
/
courtesy of the artist

Buffalo, NY native William Eddins is best known as a conductor. He was Music Director of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra from 2005-2017, Associate Conductor of Minnesota Orchestra, and Principal Guest Conductor of RTE National Symphony Orchestra.

William Eddins started in music with piano lessons as a 5 year old,, and went on to earn his piano performance degree at the Eastman School of Music. He has continued to perform as a pianist, and today's Beautiful Music features a performance he gave on February 25th.

You can also click the link to his website to learn more, and also a link to MetroNOME Brewery, which Bill Eddins co-founded.
Black History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
