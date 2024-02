American operatic bass-baritone Davóne Tines has a powerful voice and versatile artistry that he applies to many musical genres -- from classic opera roles to world premieres of operas and collaborations on developing new original works. Today's Beautiful Music features Davóne Tines singing THE COLD SONG from Henry Purcell's opera King Arthur with pianist Adam Nielsen.

You can read a New Yorker article about him and to listen to my interview with him.