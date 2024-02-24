Beautiful Music NOW - Jessye Norman

Legendary American soprano Jessye Norman (1945-2019) was an opera star and recitalist known for her fluid artistry and dramatic intensity. She was born into a musical family with a mother and grandmother who played piano, and a father who sang. Educated at Howard University, Peabody Conservatory, and The University of Michigan, she won the Bavarian Radio Corp. International Music Competition in 1968. In 1969 Jessye Norman made her operatic debut as Elisabeth in Richard Wagner's opera TANNHAUSER.

Today's Beautiful Music features the incomparable Jessye Norman singing WHEN I AM LAID IN EARTH (aka Dido's Lament) From Henry Purcell's opera DIDO AND AENEAS.