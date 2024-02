Montague Ring was the pen name of musician Amanda Aldridge, who lived from 1866-1956. She was an opera singer and teacher, and when she composed she used her pen name. Use this link to learn more about her life and career.

Today's Beautiful Music features Dr. Rochelle Sennet playing Montague Ring's 1924 composition, CARNIVAL SUITE. The performance is from her solo recital at Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in April 18, 2023