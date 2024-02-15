© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Kelly Hall-Tompkins

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins
Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins

The extraordinary violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins is featured in today's Beautiful Music. She has teamed up with Urban Playground Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Cunningham. They're performing Florence Price's exciting Violin Concerto #2. Make sure you read the program notes on the concert video, which give some important context about the composer.

You can also use the link below to listen to my conversation with Kelly Hall-Tompkins about her career as an international soloist, and her passion for MUSIC KITCHEN, an organization that brings high quality musical performances to people experiencing homelessness.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
