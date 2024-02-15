Beautiful Music NOW - Kelly Hall-Tompkins

The extraordinary violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins is featured in today's Beautiful Music. She has teamed up with Urban Playground Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Cunningham. They're performing Florence Price's exciting Violin Concerto #2. Make sure you read the program notes on the concert video, which give some important context about the composer.

You can also use the link below to listen to my conversation with Kelly Hall-Tompkins about her career as an international soloist, and her passion for MUSIC KITCHEN, an organization that brings high quality musical performances to people experiencing homelessness.