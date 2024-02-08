Beautiful Music NOW - Chineke!

In 2015, double bass player Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE founded Chineke! to provide career opportunities for Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians in the UK and Europe. Chineke!’s mission is: ‘Championing change and celebrating diversity in classical music’.

Today's Beautiful Music is Chineke's October 2020 performance at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, in a concert entitled Black Landscapes. The program honored the African-American female composer Florence Beatrice Price. Roderick Cox leads Chineke! peforming the first movement of her award-winning Symphony no. 1 in E minor.