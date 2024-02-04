Beautiful Music NOW - Imani Winds

One of today's most exciting and talented chamber groups is Imani Winds. The Grammy-nominated ensemble was founded in 1997 by flutist Valerie Coleman. They have cultivated a reputation for their broad repertory that ranges from standard woodwind quintet music, to adaptations of classic works, to contemporary commissions. Today's Beautiful Music features Imani Winds performing a woodwind quintet arrangement of the symphonic suite SCHEHERAZADE by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.