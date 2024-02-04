© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Imani Winds

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Imani Winds
Shervin Lainez
/
Arts Management Group
Imani Winds

One of today's most exciting and talented chamber groups is Imani Winds. The Grammy-nominated ensemble was founded in 1997 by flutist Valerie Coleman. They have cultivated a reputation for their broad repertory that ranges from standard woodwind quintet music, to adaptations of classic works, to contemporary commissions. Today's Beautiful Music features Imani Winds performing a woodwind quintet arrangement of the symphonic suite SCHEHERAZADE by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWBlack History Month
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona